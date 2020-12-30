Karachi gets helpline to report New Year’s Eve firing

The Karachi police have set up a helpline for residents to report aerial firing on New Year’s Eve.

People can take videos of violators and WhatsApp them to the police on a special number.

The videos can be sent to 0345-514-2770. The additional IG has formed a team to monitor the helpline. According to the police spokesperson, across the board action will be taken after complaints.

Restaurants and business centres in Karachi will close at 5pm on December 31 to limit New Year’s Eve traffic jams, a notification said Tuesday.

Security will be deployed at public places, recreational spots, main highways and at Seaview. Aerial firing, display of weapons and one-wheeling have been banned, and action will be taken against violators. Section 144 will be imposed to stop aerial firing.