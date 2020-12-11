Karachi’s DMC Central employees go on strike, demand salary increments

Employees of the District Municipal Corporation Central in Karachi have come out of their building and announced a strike to get their pays increased.

Workers claim the corporation had announced increments for them, but then just gave it to a “few blue-eyed workers”.

Residents who had come to the DMC are facing difficulties. One person told SAMAA TV that he has been looking for a staffer for 45 minutes to hand over a letter but there’s not a single worker inside the building.

The protesters, on the other hand, say they will continue their protest in all four zones of District Central until their demands are met.

MQM MNA Usama Qadir also joined them at the sit-in and asked Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Shallwani to be more vigilant. “He [Shallwani] should be more aware of the system,”Qadri said.

If there’s an officer who recommends a few changes in the municipal system then the administrator must listen, he added.