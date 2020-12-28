Karachi reported over 10,000 cybercrimes in 2020: FIA

Over 10,000 cybercrimes were reported in Karachi in 2020 which is 20% more than last year, the FIA cybercrime wing said on Monday.

Six hundred of these cases are being investigated and 250 are being heard.

FIA Additional Director Cybercrime Faizullah told SAMAA TV that online shopping scams drastically increased because most businesses went online amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Forty-five cases of payment fraud have been registered with the FIA so far, he added.