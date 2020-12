A District East consumer court in Karachi has issued notices to the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited over the shortage of gas in the city.

The petitioner, identified as Muhammad Atif Ghafoor, said there has been a problem with his gas connection for two months.

“There is a gas shortage at my house but we still keep receiving gas bills,” he said.

The petitioner said he had written to the SSGCL about the problem but they didn’t respond.