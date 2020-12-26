Wedding hall, hotel sealed in Karachi’s Clifton for violating SOPs

Thirteen workers of a wedding hall and hotel were fined Rs500 in Karachi for not wearing face masks. Both places were also sealed.

The Civil Lines assistant commissioner imposed the fines on the orders of the South deputy commissioner.

Pakistan is currently facing a second wave of COVID-19 that has forced the authorities to shut down educational institutions across the country. Nearly 10,000 people have died of the virus in the country.

Smart lockdowns are being imposed in several cities and new restrictions announced to contain the spread of the virus.

The highest positivity rate has been reported in Karachi followed by Peshawar and Abbottabad. The country-wide positivity rate averages 6.07%.

On December 19, several shops and restaurants were shut down in Karachi’s District South too. Workers there were violating the coronavirus SOPs.

In Civil Lines, four shops were sealed and a fine of Rs500 each was imposed on 10 people for not wearing masks in public. But do you know who keeps the money Karachi pays for not wearing masks?