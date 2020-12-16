Karachi can get free calcium, bone density tests Wednesday, Thursday

DVAGO pharmacy is conducting Bone Mineral Density (BMD) tests for free at its Clifton branch in Karachi from 6pm to 10:30pm, December 16 to December 17. The pharmacy is also offering a free consultation from a doctor.

The Clifton branch is located at Clifton Centre, opposite Mottas Store, Block 5, Clifton.

The BMD test is a type of X-ray that measures levels of calcium and other types of minerals present in a person’s bones.

It helps detect osteoporosis, a bone disorder where the bones become thin and weak, and predicts your risk for bone fractures. The test is also used to check treatment progress for osteoporosis patients.

It is recommended for all women above 65 years.

The BMD test is also known as the bone density test, bone densitometry, DEXA scan, p-DEXA or osteoporosis BMD.

Your bone density will be compared to a standard level (that of a healthy young adult) to give you a T-score.

Here’s what test results mean according to the World Health Organisation: