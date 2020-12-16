Wednesday, December 16, 2020  | 29 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Karachi can get free calcium, bone density tests Wednesday, Thursday

It helps predict your osteoporosis risk

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Karachi can get free calcium, bone density tests Wednesday, Thursday

Photo: AFP

DVAGO pharmacy is conducting Bone Mineral Density (BMD) tests for free at its Clifton branch in Karachi from 6pm to 10:30pm, December 16 to December 17. The pharmacy is also offering a free consultation from a doctor.

The Clifton branch is located at Clifton Centre, opposite Mottas Store, Block 5, Clifton.

The BMD test is a type of X-ray that measures levels of calcium and other types of minerals present in a person’s bones.

It helps detect osteoporosis, a bone disorder where the bones become thin and weak, and predicts your risk for bone fractures. The test is also used to check treatment progress for osteoporosis patients.

It is recommended for all women above 65 years.

The BMD test is also known as the bone density test, bone densitometry, DEXA scan, p-DEXA or osteoporosis BMD. 

Your bone density will be compared to a standard level (that of a healthy young adult) to give you a T-score.  

Here’s what test results mean according to the World Health Organisation: 

  • Normal: score of −1 or above
  • Low bone mass: score between −1 to −2.5
  • Osteoporosis: score of −2.5 or lower

FaceBook WhatsApp
bone density osteoporosis
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister's dholki
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister’s dholki
Lahore's Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Lahore’s Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven't filed tax returns
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven’t filed tax returns
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
Google services back online after outage
Google services back online after outage
Explosion in Rawalpindi's Ganj Mandi, 25 injured
Explosion in Rawalpindi’s Ganj Mandi, 25 injured
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.