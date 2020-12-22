Tuesday, December 22, 2020  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1442
Karachi braces for ‘record-breaking’ cold wave starting December 25

Siberian winds to enter the city

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi braces for ‘record-breaking’ cold wave starting December 25

Photo: Online

Brace yourself Karachi, it's going to get cold in here. The Meteorological Department has said that city will see a record-breaking cold wave starting December 25. The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at nine degrees on December 22. After December 25, Siberian winds will make their way into Karachi leading to a drastic dip in the temperatures, the Met forecast said. On the other hand, winter has tightened its hold on the country as temperatures in minus are being recorded in the northern area and Balochistan. In Gopis, the degrees fell to -11, while Astore and Skardu recorded -10 and -6 degrees. Quetta has been freezing for the last few weeks. According to the Met department, the temperature in the city on Monday was recorded -6 degrees. People in the capital bundled up in warm clothes after three degrees was recorded there. The temperature in Lahore and Peshawar was at seven and six degrees respectively. Following the cold, a gas shortage was reported in multiple cities across the country. People have been forced to cook on wood and LPG cylinders.
