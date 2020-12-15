Karachi: Body of 10-year-old found in a garbage can

The body of a 10-year-old boy was found in a garbage can in Karachi’s Moosa Colony, the police said on Monday.

According to his family, the child had gone out to play with his friends on December 9 but never returned home. After searching in the area, his father registered a missing person complaint at the Gulberg police station.

“We went to the police at 5pm but they just wouldn’t file the complaint,” the victim’s uncle said. “They finally registered the FIR at 2am.”

The next day, the family was told that the 10-year-old’s body was found in a trash can in their neighbourhood. A cloth had been tied around the boy’s neck. The police suspect the victim was strangled to death.

The child’s father works at a garment factory. The 10-year-old boy was the second eldest in his siblings. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

The police said that a case has been registered and raids to arrest the culprits are being conducted. Further investigations are under way.