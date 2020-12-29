Karachi authorities given one day to clear Kidney Hill encroachments

The Supreme Court has instructed the Karachi commissioner to clear the encroachments at Kidney Hill Park in one day, adding that seven acres of land should be cleared today (Tuesday).

“Clear the land or you will be sent to jail,” the bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, told the commissioner. The court resumed hearing on Tuesday the petitions against encroachments at the Karachi Registry.

The park, located near the Rangoonwala Hall in Karachi’s Dhoraji Colony, is spread across 62 acres of land. It was once a recreational site for the residents of the area. The park was commonly known as the Kidney Hill Park because of its shape which is similar to that of the human organ. Some portions of the park were, however, encroached by land grabbers after 2006. Residential units and dairy farms were set up at the amenity land of the park.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah appeared before the court too.

“Why haven’t the encroachments been removed,” asked Justice Ahmed. “Did you [CM Shah] not read our order? No one cares about this city,” said the court. “Thank God, the Sindh government didn’t allot the airport to anyone.”

The CM placed the blame on former mayor Wasim Akhtar. “He had the power to authorise anti-encroachment drivers but he didn’t do anything,” Shah remarked.

“He has left now,” the court said. “What are the ministers and secretaries doing now?”

Green Line bus service

The court also said that the Green Line bus service should be launched by June 2021.

“Karachi needs a mass transit system,” the top judge remarked. The government should’ve planned a ring road too, he said.

A government officer told the court that the Green Line service will be launched in May 2021.

“There should be some planning,” the judge said. “What will the buses do here?”

The top judge remarked that nothing should be constructed near the Quaid’s mausoleum. Gangs and mafia are working in Karachi. The city has been transformed into a graveyard.

The chief secretary asked for some time to implement court orders.

“We have given you more than a year. How much more time do you want,” Justice Ahmed asked. There are no parks in Lyari, Kharadar and Garden. What happened to the Clifton Aquarium and Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim? What have you done to Karachi?”

The representatives of the people are sitting in the US, London, and Canada, he added.