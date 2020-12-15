Tuesday, December 15, 2020  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Karachi: Areas neighbouring Bilawal Chowrangi sealed over bomb reports

Magnetic chip installed inside vehicle

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago

The Sindh police and Rangers cordoned off areas neighbouring the Bilawal Chowrangi in Karachi after a bomb threat was reported Tuesday morning.

According to the police, there were reports of a suspicious Toyota Hilux parked near the China Town hotel. The police immediately sealed the area and called in the bomb disposal squad.

The bomb disposal squad revealed that there was a magnetic chip installed in the car which has been disposed of.

"A man working in the neighbourhood said that two men on a motorcycle had installed the chip in the car," South SSP said. The CCTV footage obtained by the police showed the men. One of them was wearing a helmet.

Two employees of the hotel were sitting in the car, the officer revealed, adding that the vehicle has been seized by the police. Investigations have begun, he added.

