Karachi: Areas neighbouring Bilawal Chowrangi sealed over bomb reports

The Sindh police and Rangers cordoned off areas neighbouring the Bilawal Chowrangi in Karachi after a bomb threat was reported Tuesday morning.

According to the police, there were reports of a suspicious Toyota Hilux parked near the China Town hotel. The police immediately sealed the area and called in the bomb disposal squad.

The bomb disposal squad revealed that there was a magnetic chip installed in the car which has been disposed of.

"A man working in the neighbourhood said that two men on a motorcycle had installed the chip in the car," South SSP said. The CCTV footage obtained by the police showed the men. One of them was wearing a helmet.

Two employees of the hotel were sitting in the car, the officer revealed, adding that the vehicle has been seized by the police. Investigations have begun, he added.