Karachi’s Aladin, Sindbad parks sealed for violating COVID-19 SOPs

Aladin and Sindbad Amusement park in Karachi were sealed on Friday night for not implementing the government’s coronavirus SOPs. Both parks are located along Rashid Minhas Road.

Visitors were reportedly not practising social distancing and standing close to each other in queues.

Gulshan-e-Iqbal Assistant Commissioner Zahid Junejo sealed the parks on the orders of the District East deputy commissioner.

The positivity rate of coronavirus cases in Karachi has exceeded 20% and is the highest in the country.

Doctors have warned that the second wave of COVID-19 is more dangerous than the first.

Earlier, several Karachi hospitals reported that they were filling up as cases rose. A number of hospitals in Karachi have stopped admitting coronavirus patients because they have run out space.

These hospitals include Dow University Hospital (OJHA Campus) and Indus Hospital. The Sindh health department maintains a spreadsheet of the available beds at private and public hospitals in the province.