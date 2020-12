A 27-year-old woman was killed after a fire erupted in a house in Karachi’s Surjani Town.

The fire erupted in a house in the Saima Arabian Villas because of gas leakage, according to the police.

The injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and then to the Burns Ward of Civil Hospital, Karachi.

Jamal Azeem, Shabana Aziz, and Ramsha are currently being treated at the hospital.