Kabul’s deputy governor killed in blast

Two security guards injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

The deputy governor of Afghanistan’s Kabul was killed in a blast in the city on Tuesday, according to Al-Jazeera.

Mahboobullah Mohebi was travelling with his security guards when the explosion took place. Two guards were injured in the blast.

Security officials said an IED was attached to his car by unidentified assailants.

So far, no militant group has claimed responsibility for the blast. Last week, an Afghan government prosecutor was shot dead in eastern Kabul while he was on his way to work.

