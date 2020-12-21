Monday, December 21, 2020  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Environment

Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star

It will be visible for two weeks

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
Photo: NASA

Skywatchers are in for a end-of-the-year treat tonight. Saturn and Jupiter come together after 400 years tonight and will be seen as what is popularly known as the Christmas Star.

According to NASA, this first happened back in 1623, when the union of the planets was seen for the first time by Galileo. the astronomical event was called the Great Conjunction.

People around the world, including Pakistanis, will be able to see the spectacle that will be visible in the sky for two weeks starting tonight.

“Conjunctions like this could happen on any day of the year, depending on where the planets are in their orbits,” said Henry Throop, astronomer in the Planetary Science Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

“The date of the conjunction is determined by the positions of Jupiter, Saturn, and the Earth in their paths around the Sun, while the date of the solstice is determined by the tilt of Earth’s axis. The solstice is the longest night of the year, so this rare coincidence will give people a great chance to go outside and see the solar system.”

NASA has issued a number of guidelines for those who want to witness the magical moment.

  • Find a spot with an unobstructed view of the sky, such as a field or park. Jupiter and Saturn are bright, so they can be seen even from most cities.
  • An hour after sunset, look to the southwestern sky. Jupiter will look like a bright star and be easily visible. Saturn will be slightly fainter and will appear slightly above and to the left of Jupiter until December 21, when Jupiter will overtake it and they will reverse positions in the sky.
  • The planets can be seen with the unaided eye, but if you have binoculars or a small telescope, you may be able to see Jupiter’s four large moons orbiting the giant planet.






 

 
 

 

