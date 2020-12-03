Thursday, December 3, 2020  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1442
News

JuD’s Abdul Rehman Makki convicted in another illegal funding case

He is Hafiz Saeed's brother-in-law

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
JuD’s Abdul Rehman Makki convicted in another illegal funding case

Abdul Rehman Makki, the brother-in-law of Hafiz Saeed, seen in a screen grab from a YouTube video taken on May 15, 2019.

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore has sentenced three Jamaat-ud-Dawa leaders in another illegal funding case.

Professor Zafar Iqbal and Yahya Mujahid have been sentenced to 15 years in prison, while Abdul Rehman Makki, the brother-in-law of party chief Hafiz Saeed, has been sent to jail for six months.

They were convicted after witnesses testified against them. The case against them was filed by the Counter Terrorism Department in 2019.

On November 6, Prof Iqbal and Muhammad Ashraf were sentenced to a cumulative of 16 years in prison each, while Makki for a year in an illegal funding case.

The court is hearing 41 cases against JuD workers and leaders. Verdicts have been given in 25 cases and 16 are under trial.

Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 10 years in prison

Saeed was given a 10-year jail term for collecting funds for his banned organisation illegally.

The movable and immovable property of the suspects has been forfeited to the state.

Saeed was arrested on July 17, 2019 at the Kamoke toll plaza, about 50km north of Lahore. So far four verdicts have been given against him. The JUD leader has been named in 41 cases.

On February 12, Saeed was sentenced to jail in illegal funding and encroachment cases. He was handed five years and six months in jail in both cases.

Saeed has also been accused by India of being involved in the Mumbai attacks on November 26, 2008 in which more than 160 people were killed. However, New Delhi has failed to provide any evidence to Pakistan in this regard.

Hafiz Saeed
 
HOME  
 
 

 
