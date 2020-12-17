Thursday, December 17, 2020  | 1 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Journalists union petitions Islamabad court against social media rules

Pakistan introduced controversial rules in November

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Journalists union petitions Islamabad court against social media rules

Artwork: SAMAA Digital

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists has asked the Islamabad High Court to strike down the Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards), Rules 2020, saying the rules are unconstitutional.

The court has set the petition for hearing tomorrow (Friday).

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has made these rules and the IT ministry announced them on November 19. The PTA has the power to do this under Sub-section (2) of Section 37 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, which talks about “unlawful online content”.

The rules came into force immediately.

The journalists union has said that the rules should be struck down with immediate effect. They violate fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution, it said.

The petition mentioned clauses that allow the PTA to block content online that is against the “glory of Islam”, interest, security and defence of Pakistan,” etc. Article 19 already lists down what constitutes glory of Islam and national security, the petition said, and added that the Supreme Court has the authority to interpret the law, not the PTA.

It said that the rules also contradict its parent act, PECA.

The rules will destroy digital economy, internet user numbers, and have a negative impact on businesses, the PFUJ said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
social media rules pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
social media rules, pakistan, pfuj
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister's dholki
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister’s dholki
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven't filed tax returns
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven’t filed tax returns
Lahore's Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Lahore’s Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
Google services back online after outage
Google services back online after outage
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.