The service was restored after 21 years

Japan's Consul-General in Karachi Toshikazu Isomura traveled via the Karachi Circular Railway on Wednesday.

The inter-city service resumed on November 19 after 21 years on the orders of the Supreme Court. It was was discontinued in 1999 due to financial losses.

The service is expected to provide relief to commuters from the outskirts of Karachi by connecting them to the centre of the city where many people work.