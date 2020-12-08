Islamabad’s Marghazar Zoo to be converted into conservation centre

The Ministry of Climate Change has decided to convert the infamous Marghazar Zoo in Islamabad into a conservation centre.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson, a budget of Rs1.6 million for the construction of the Margalla Conservation Centre has been approved. All animals that were transferred to multiple sanctuaries will be brought back.

“A rescue center will be built inside the centre,” the spokesperson said, adding that operations at the centre will be in line with the standards currently being pursued at the international level.

The ministry has approached wildlife experts and asked them to give their suggestions. The details regarding bringing back animals to the zoo will be discussed in a meeting of the wildlife department today [Tuesday].

In May, the Islamabad High Court had instructed to shift 917 animals and birds in the zoo to sanctuaries after reports of lack of facilities and adverse living conditions surfaces.

Many activists rejoiced after the court’s orders. The verdict was announced on three combined petitions: relocation of two brown bears, treatment of Kaavan, and stopping the shooting of stray dogs.

Kaavan, Pakistan’s last Asian elephant, was shifted to Cambodia earlier this month.