Monday, December 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Environment

Islamabad zoo bears to be flown to Jordan sanctuary

The Islamabad High Court announced the verdict

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Islamabad zoo bears to be flown to Jordan sanctuary

Photo: FOUR PAWS

The pair of Himalayan brown bears at Islamabad zoo will be shifted to Jordan and not moved to the Ayubia National Park.

The decision was announced by the Islamabad High Court on Monday.

Babloo and Suzie will be shifted to Jordan, the lawyer of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board told the court. “They won’t be kept in Pakistan till the country gets a decent sanctuary.”

The bears will be brought to the Al Ma’Wa for Nature and Wildlife sanctuary in Jordan, said Four Paws in a tweet.

Zoos are like concentration camps, remarked Chief Justice Athar Minallah while hearing the case. “The animals should be not shifted to other zoos.”

He remarked that the court had earlier ordered that all animals at the Marghazar Zoo be shifted to different sanctuaries after reviewing the conduct of all government departments.

The court issued a contempt notice in the case after it was reported that the permits for the bears to leave the country were cancelled at the last minute by the Ministry of Climate Change.

According to the ministry, the permits were cancelled after the Ayubia National Park offered to take care of the bears. This decision was, however, criticised by many activists and social workers.

Relocation of animals

Twelve animals and birds at the Islamabad zoo have died during their relocation to sanctuaries. At least 513 animals have been stolen in the process, according to official documents.

The relocation was ordered by the Islamabad High Court in April after it ruled that the Marghazar Zoo lacks the capacity and resources to look after animals.

A total of 92 animals, including mammals, birds, and reptiles, were relocated to six locations, the documents revealed.

FaceBook WhatsApp
islamabad high court Islamabad Zoo
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
islamabad high court, islamabad zoo case, islamabad zoo bears
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Karachi’s temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister's dholki
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister’s dholki
Lahore's Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Lahore’s Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
Businessman Siraj Qasim Teli passes away in Dubai
Businessman Siraj Qasim Teli passes away in Dubai
Explosion in Rawalpindi's Ganj Mandi, 25 injured
Explosion in Rawalpindi’s Ganj Mandi, 25 injured
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.