Islamabad zoo bears to be flown to Jordan sanctuary

The pair of Himalayan brown bears at Islamabad zoo will be shifted to Jordan and not moved to the Ayubia National Park.

The decision was announced by the Islamabad High Court on Monday.

Babloo and Suzie will be shifted to Jordan, the lawyer of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board told the court. “They won’t be kept in Pakistan till the country gets a decent sanctuary.”

The bears will be brought to the Al Ma’Wa for Nature and Wildlife sanctuary in Jordan, said Four Paws in a tweet.

There, Suzie and Bubloo will find a species-appropriate home and the proper care they urgently need. Thanks again to the Pakistani authorities and community for their ongoing support in providing a better future for wildlife.📸: Hristo Vladev | FOUR PAWS — FOUR PAWS (@fourpawsint) December 14, 2020

Zoos are like concentration camps, remarked Chief Justice Athar Minallah while hearing the case. “The animals should be not shifted to other zoos.”

He remarked that the court had earlier ordered that all animals at the Marghazar Zoo be shifted to different sanctuaries after reviewing the conduct of all government departments.

The court issued a contempt notice in the case after it was reported that the permits for the bears to leave the country were cancelled at the last minute by the Ministry of Climate Change.

According to the ministry, the permits were cancelled after the Ayubia National Park offered to take care of the bears. This decision was, however, criticised by many activists and social workers.

Relocation of animals

Twelve animals and birds at the Islamabad zoo have died during their relocation to sanctuaries. At least 513 animals have been stolen in the process, according to official documents.

The relocation was ordered by the Islamabad High Court in April after it ruled that the Marghazar Zoo lacks the capacity and resources to look after animals.

A total of 92 animals, including mammals, birds, and reptiles, were relocated to six locations, the documents revealed.