Islamabad zoo bears Suzie and Babloo arrive in Jordan

Islamabad zoo bears Suzie and Babloo have finally reached the Al Ma’Wa for Nature and Wildlife sanctuary in Jordan.

They were transported to the sanctuary by a team of Four Paws and the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board.

Jibran and Anees, who work for the wildlife board, will participate in capacity building training too.

The decision to fly them to Jordan was approved on Monday.

The court issued a contempt notice in the case after it was reported that the permits for the bears to leave the country were cancelled at the last minute by the Ministry of Climate Change.

According to an order sheet issued by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, the Ministry of Climate Change and the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board refused to relocate the two Himalayan brown bears at the capital’s zoo, Suzzee and Babloo, to a sanctuary in Jordan.

“The Ministry of Climate Change has cancelled the bears’ export permit despite directives issued by the court.”

It added that Islamabad’s climate is not appropriate to meet the behavioural, social or psychological needs of the two bears. “Keeping the bears at the Islamabad zoo will expose them to unnecessary pain and suffering.”

The decision of keeping the bears in the country exposes the departments to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1890.

According to the climate change ministry, the permits were cancelled after the Ayubia National Park offered to take care of the bears. This decision was, however, criticised by many activists and social workers.

Last month, Kaavan, Islamabad zoo’s only elephant, was shifted to Cambodia after living alone for years. The plight of the 35-year-old elephant drew international condemnation and highlighted the woeful state of Islamabad’s zoo, where conditions are so bad that a judge in May ordered all the animals to be moved.