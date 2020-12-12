Islamabad zoo animal relocation: 12 animals dead, 530 stolen

Twelve animals and birds at the Islamabad zoo have died during their relocation to sanctuaries. At least 513 animals have been stolen in the process, according to official documents.

The relocation was ordered by the Islamabad High Court in April after it ruled that the Marghazar Zoo lacks the capacity and resources to look after animals.

A total of 92 animals, including mammals, birds, and reptiles, were relocated to six locations, the documents revealed.

Twenty-eight animals were sent to Khalid Mohyuddin Khan Private Wildlife Farm in Kasur, of which three, including a pair of lions, died on the way. A video surfaced of the caretakers setting a fire inside the lions’ enclosure in an attempt to knock the big cats out instead of using a tranquilizer.

A case was registered against the caretakers under Section 5 of the Animal Act, 1990. The law punishes people for killing any animal in an unnecessarily cruel manner. Those convicted under the law must pay a fine of Rs200 and can be imprisoned for up to six months.

Nineteen mammals were shifted to Rawalpindi’s Ayub Park and three deer died during the shifting process.

MCI’s enclosure in F-8 received 12 mammals, out of which one deer died on the way. Islamabad’s Aviary Bird Park received 290 birds, of which five died.

Twenty-two reptiles, including 16 mud turtles, five tortoises, and a crocodile were moved to Sufi Anwar Safari Park in Ghotki.

Two weeks ago, Kaavan, Pakistan’s only Asian elephant, was shifted to Cambodia after living alone for years. The plight of the 35-year-old elephant drew international condemnation and highlighted the woeful state of Islamabad’s zoo, where conditions are so bad that in May a judge ordered all the animals to be moved.

Islamabad zoo bears

The Islamabad High Court began hearing a contempt case against the zoo administration, climate change ministry, and wildlife management after it was reported that they have cancelled the export permit of the two Himalayan bears, Suzie and Babloo, at the zoo.

The permits were issued after the court ordered that the two bears should be shifted to Jordan because of the lack of facilities at the Marghazar Zoo. They were, however, cancelled after Ayub Park offered to take care of the bears.

During Friday’s hearing, Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the court said animals should be shifted to sanctuaries and not another zoo.