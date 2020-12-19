Saturday, December 19, 2020  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > News

Islamabad woman accused of killing five-year-old stepson

20-year-old says the child was 'very naughty'

Posted: Dec 19, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
Islamabad woman accused of killing five-year-old stepson

Artwork: SAMAA Digital

A 20-year-old woman has confessed to killing her five-year-old stepson, burning his body and then hiding it in a bag, according to the police.

During the police investigation, she said that she killed Akram because he was extremely naughty yet her husband wanted her to look after him.

Akram’s body was found by his uncle Muhammad Ali moments after he had gone missing. His grandmother and aunts were searching for Akram in the apartment building for hours until 5pm when Ali found the bag.

“When I opened it, I saw at the back of a room [on the second floor], I saw a burned head… I was shocked to see it was Akram. There was also a noose around his neck,” Ali told SAMAA TV.

Akram’s father, Anwar, married the 20-year-old six months ago after the death of his first wife. Akram was the youngest of his four children. The police have registered an FIR of his murder.

