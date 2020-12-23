Islamabad to build cremation ground, community centre for Hindus

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Capital Development Authority has granted Hindus in Islamabad permission to build a cremation ground and community centre in the city.

The Islamic Ideology Council has endorsed the decision. Under the new directives, the centre, which will have the cremation ground inside it, will be built in Sector H/9 while the Saidpur Temple and other prayer places will be handed back to Hindus as well.

Hindus in the capital have welcomed the announcement and said that the permission for a cremation ground will solve one of their major problems.

Construction of the centre will begin next month. According to a notification issued by the CDA, the cremation ground will have four concrete boundary walls not above or below seven and three feet respectively.

Earlier in July, the CDA had halted the construction of the boundary wall on the plot allotted to the Shri Krishna Mandir in Islamabad’s H/9.

CDA spokesperson Mazhar Hussain said that the action was taken because a building plan had not been submitted to the authority. “Any construction taking place in Islamabad, residential or commercial, requires a building plan (map) to be approved.”

Prior to this, a teenage boy destroyed the boundary wall of the temple, Hindu Panchayat President Pritam Das said.

“The temple will have a complex, community centre and a cremation ground inside it,” he said, adding that it will comprise 10 floors. The temple will also have a ground for celebrations of festivals such as Diwali and Holi.