Islamabad sub-inspector shot, robbed near Sector I-9

A police sub-inspector was shot and then robbed by two men on a motorcycle in Islamabad’s Sector I-9 on Monday afternoon.

He was immediately moved to PIMS Hospital.

According to the police, Rafiq was ending his duty near the Kattarian Graveyard when he was attacked by the robbers. They first asked for money from him at gunpoint and when he refused, they opened fire at him.

The robbers took Rafiq’s official weapon and license.

A case has been registered and the police have begun investigations to arrest the perpetrators as soon as possible.