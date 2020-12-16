Islamabad may face fuel shortage as tanker drivers stage strike

Oil tanker drivers in Islamabad and Rawalpindi have staged a strike and asked the administration to increase their operating hours.

Members of the Oil Tankers Association have parked their vehicles in Rawat, Islamabad.

Nauman Butt, the spokesperson of the association, said the administration has allowed them to operate their tankers from 10pm to 6am. He said it is not possible for drivers to reach petrol pumps and ensure they get the required supply in only eight hours.

They announced a strike after failed negotiations with the administration.

If the strike continues, then fuel shortage may emerge in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The association said they will stage a countrywide strike if their demands are not met.