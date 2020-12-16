Wednesday, December 16, 2020  | 29 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Islamabad may face fuel shortage as tanker drivers stage strike

They want the admin to increase their operating hours

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Islamabad may face fuel shortage as tanker drivers stage strike

Photo: File

Oil tanker drivers in Islamabad and Rawalpindi have staged a strike and asked the administration to increase their operating hours.

Members of the Oil Tankers Association have parked their vehicles in Rawat, Islamabad.

Nauman Butt, the spokesperson of the association, said the administration has allowed them to operate their tankers from 10pm to 6am. He said it is not possible for drivers to reach petrol pumps and ensure they get the required supply in only eight hours.

They announced a strike after failed negotiations with the administration.

If the strike continues, then fuel shortage may emerge in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The association said they will stage a countrywide strike if their demands are not met.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Islamabad oil tankers Rawalpindi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister's dholki
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister’s dholki
Lahore's Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Lahore’s Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven't filed tax returns
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven’t filed tax returns
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
Google services back online after outage
Google services back online after outage
Explosion in Rawalpindi's Ganj Mandi, 25 injured
Explosion in Rawalpindi’s Ganj Mandi, 25 injured
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.