Islamabad Metrobus ticketing halted as staff protests not being paid

Employees of Inbox, a private company that handles ticketing at stations of the metrobus service in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, staged a protest on Monday because they haven’t been paid.

They complain that their salaries for the last three months have been withheld. They protested at metrobus stations for three days last week as well after which a few of them were given a month’s salary with deductions, some employees told SAMAATV.

Protestors claim the company had deducted their salaries during the coronavirus lockdown too and promised to pay them the deducted amount later, but it hasn’t been paid yet.

Authorities are trying to get the employees to end their sit-in and get back on their duties. Photo: SAMAA TV

The service remains suspended for people who require tickets. Those who have credit on their metro cards can travel without hassle.