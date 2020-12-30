Islamabad IG calls urgent meeting after two truck drivers killed

Islamabad IG Amir Zulfiqar has summoned an urgent meeting of the police after two separate killings were reported in the last 24 hours.

Bikers riding pillion reportedly shot two trucks drivers dead near the Sabzi Mandi area and in Shams Colony. The deceased tried to stop the suspects from robbing their vehicles, the police said.

Their bodies have been moved to a hospital for post-mortem examinations.

The IG wants his officers to identify and track down the suspects immediately to bring the “law and order situation under control”.