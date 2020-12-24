Islamabad husband, wife arrested for running fake cosmetic business

Pakistan’s accountability bureau has arrested a couple for running a fake cosmetic business and defrauding people in Islamabad.

A reference has been filed against Sadia Nadeem and her husband Nadeem Anwar for looting Rs49 million from people.

The bureau received complaints against the couple in June 2018. People accused the two of cheating them “under the garb of fake business of cosmetics and collected millions of rupees from them on the promise to pay lucrative profits”, according to NAB.

The NAB DG ordered the inquiry on December 10, 2019 and it turned into an investigation on August 3, 2020.

“It has been established that Anwar in active connivance and participation of her husband, introduced her to the general public as an importer of cosmetics and collected an amount of Rs49 million from 33 complainants,” the bureau said.

Anwar told the people that she has a business of importing cosmetics from Dubai, adding that she has another business of oil and paints which she runs with her brother.