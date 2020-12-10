Islamabad court asks who cancelled export permits of zoo bears

The Islamabad High Court asked who cancelled the export permits of the two Himalayan bears at the Islamabad zoo while hearing a contempt case against the wildlife management board members and the climate change secretary.

“Why were the permits cancelled?” asked Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

The chief justice was informed that the permits were issued after the court ordered that the two bears, Suzie and Babloo, should be shifted to Jordan because of the lack of facilities at the Marghazar Zoo.

The court was told that an appropriate sanctuary, which would meet the behavioral, social and psychological needs of the two Himalayan brown bears was not available after which it was decided to relocate them. The decision was reversed and the permits cancelled after the Ayubia National Park offered to keep the bears.

Naheed Shah Durrani, the climate change secretary, appeared in court too.

Justice Minallah asked her if she had not read the court order properly. “How can you not implement court orders? We made you the in-charge because of the politics within the zoo administration. You know what happened with the two lions. We have to take care of our animals.”

Everyone wants authority in this country but no one is willing to take responsibility, the judge remarked.

“We want to build a sanctuary to keep animals safe in Pakistan,” Durrani said.

A wildlife member told the court that the verdict did not separately mention transfer of bears upon which, the court ordered all the respondents to read the verdict again and summoned them tomorrow (Friday).

The court issue a contempt notice in the case after it was reported that the permits for the bears to leave the country were cancelled at the last minute by the Ministry of Climate Change.

Two weeks ago, Kaavan, Pakistan’s only Asian elephant, was shifted to Cambodia after living alone for years. The plight of the 35-year-old elephant drew international condemnation and highlighted the woeful state of Islamabad’s zoo, where conditions are so bad that in May a judge ordered all the animals to be moved.

Two lions die during relocation

Earlier this year, a pair of lions died while being transferred from the Islamabad zoo to the Mohiuddin Private Breeding Farm in Lahore.

A video surfaced of the caretakers setting a fire inside the enclosure of the animals and yelling to make them move in an attempt to knock the big cats out instead of using a tranquilizer.

A case was registered against the caretakers under Section 5 of the Animal Act, 1990. The law punishes people for killing any animal in an unnecessarily cruel manner. Those convicted under the law must pay a fine of Rs200 and can be imprisoned for up to six months.

After the incident, the World Wide Fund for Nature decided to cut ties with the Islamabad wildlife board for the time being.