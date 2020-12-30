Wednesday, December 30, 2020  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1442
Iqra University inaugurates campus in Karachi’s Bahria Town

Students will get free shuttle service

Posted: Dec 30, 2020
Photo: Iqra University/Screengrab

Iqra University has inaugurated a campus in Bahria Town Karachi. The ‘custom-built world-class campus’ will offer graduate and postgraduate degrees in different programmes, including business administration, media sciences, information technology, and computer sciences.

“I am very happy to see this campus next to Bahria Town’s Grand Jamia Masjid, as our belief is: ‘Read! In the name of your Lord who has created all that exists (Surah Al-‘Alaq – 96:1)’,” said Iqra University founder Hunaid Lakhani.

‘It is very important that a student should get a pleasant environment to learn, and we are delighted that Bahria Town gave us that space.’

This is the first campus where all faculty will be hired from international universities, who will be teaching and conducting research here, said Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Wasim Qazi.

For students from Karachi, the campus will run a free shuttle service from different routes, Head of Corporate Affairs Moeed Khaliq Khan confirmed to SAMAA Digital.

The management plans to establish a hostel in the premises for students from other parts of the country and abroad. The new academic session of Iqra University will begin from February 2021.

A separate medical university will also be established in Karachi.

