Intermediate board to issue A-Level equivalence certificates by Jan 19

A-Level students can now collect their equivalence certificates from the Intermediate Board Committee of Chairmen by January 16, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said.

“I have asked the IBCC to issue provisional equivalence certificates based on previous exam results before January 19,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

To all A level students. I have asked IBCC to issue provisional equivalence certificates based on previous exam results before Jan 19 so that they can apply for admission to medical and professional colleges. Applications can be made through TCS or personally to IBCC offices — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) December 30, 2020

Equivalence certificates are required for A and O Level students to get admissions at universities across Pakistan. The quick issuance of the documents will help students applying to medical and professional colleges.

According to the board, walk-in service for students and their parents has been closed since November 11 because of the coronavirus. People can now submit their registration forms and other documents at the TCS office nearest to their house.

Students will get their certificates at their doorsteps and will be informed about it prior via a TCS SMS.

The service is being provided by the courier service at more than 850 outlets across 350 cities. For queries, you can visit the IBCC website.