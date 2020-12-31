Thursday, December 31, 2020  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Intermediate board to issue A-Level equivalence certificates by Jan 19

Certificates important for admission to universities

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
Intermediate board to issue A-Level equivalence certificates by Jan 19

Photo: File

Listen
A-Level students can now collect their equivalence certificates from the Intermediate Board Committee of Chairmen by January 16, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said. "I have asked the IBCC to issue provisional equivalence certificates based on previous exam results before January 19," he tweeted on Wednesday. To all A level students. I have asked IBCC to issue provisional equivalence certificates based on previous exam results before Jan 19 so that they can apply for admission to medical and professional colleges. Applications can be made through TCS or personally to IBCC offices— Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) December 30, 2020 Equivalence certificates are required for A and O Level students to get admissions at universities across Pakistan. The quick issuance of the documents will help students applying to medical and professional colleges. According to the board, walk-in service for students and their parents has been closed since November 11 because of the coronavirus. People can now submit their registration forms and other documents at the TCS office nearest to their house. Students will get their certificates at their doorsteps and will be informed about it prior via a TCS SMS. The service is being provided by the courier service at more than 850 outlets across 350 cities. For queries, you can visit the IBCC website.
FaceBook WhatsApp
o/a levels Shafqat Mehmood

A-Level students can now collect their equivalence certificates from the Intermediate Board Committee of Chairmen by January 16, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said.

“I have asked the IBCC to issue provisional equivalence certificates based on previous exam results before January 19,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

Equivalence certificates are required for A and O Level students to get admissions at universities across Pakistan. The quick issuance of the documents will help students applying to medical and professional colleges.

According to the board, walk-in service for students and their parents has been closed since November 11 because of the coronavirus. People can now submit their registration forms and other documents at the TCS office nearest to their house.

Students will get their certificates at their doorsteps and will be informed about it prior via a TCS SMS.

The service is being provided by the courier service at more than 850 outlets across 350 cities. For queries, you can visit the IBCC website.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
shafqat mahmood, shafqat mahmood on a level students, a level equivalency certificates, equivalence certificates, TCS
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan's Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan’s Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto's last moments, according to her closest friend
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, according to her closest friend
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
Nawaz Sharif sent me to Israel, claims former JUI leader
Nawaz Sharif sent me to Israel, claims former JUI leader
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.