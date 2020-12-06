Sunday, December 6, 2020  | 19 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Health

Inquiry ordered into oxygen shortage at Peshawar’s Khyber Teaching Hospital

Board of governors has 48 hours to submit inquiry report

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 6, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
Inquiry ordered into oxygen shortage at Peshawar’s Khyber Teaching Hospital

An immediate inquiry has been ordered into an oxygen cylinder shortage at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s second largest teaching hospital, the Khyber Teaching Hospital in Peshawar.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has expressed his great displeasure over reports of the shortage and ordered action against those responsible, according to the KP government spokesperson Kamran Bangash.

Health Minister Taimur Jhagra has directed the board of governors to submit an inquiry report within 48 hours. The report will be made public, he vowed.

In the meantime, he asked people to avoid spreading rumours and fake news.

We will bring everything before the people, Bangash confirmed.

Reports have been circulating of deaths at the hospital due to the oxygen shortage.

Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar
 
