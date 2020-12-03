Thursday, December 3, 2020  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

No indoor dining at Punjab hotels, restaurants, and cafes

Country battling second wave of coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Posted: Dec 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Photo: AFP

Punjab has decided to impose a ban on indoor dining at restaurants, hotels, and cafes as the country continues to grapple with the second wave of the coronavirus.

Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have already imposed bans.

The Punjab health secretary has issued a notification allowing only open-air dining. The notification said that all SOPs must be followed. Owners and staff of restaurants have been told to ensure there is distance between all chairs at a table.

People have been instructed to wear masks, wash their hands, and refrain from shaking hands or hugging each other.

Restaurants across the country were reopened on August 10 after five months. They were closed to control rising coronavirus cases.

Pakistan has reported 406,810 cases of the novel coronavirus. Over 8,000 people have died and 346,951 have recovered.

KP bans indoor dining

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has restricted indoor dining at restaurants and cafes across the province.

People can either dine outside or take their meals with them, the KP home department said in a notification. It warned of strict action against people violating the ban.

Karachi commissioner prohibits indoor dining

On November 24, Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani placed a ban on indoor dining in Karachi.

All deputy commissioners of the six districts, as well as the assistant commissioners, were directed to implement the order.

