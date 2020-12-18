Friday, December 18, 2020  | 2 Jamadilawal, 1442
Indian LoC forces attack UN vehicle in Pakistan

There were no casualties, says ISPR

Posted: Dec 18, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File - AFP

Indian military forces deployed at the Line of Control targeted a UN vehicle in the Chirikot Sector, the media wing of Pakistan’s military said Friday. There were no casualties.

The ISPR said that there were two UN military observers in the vehicle, which was travelling to the Polas village in the sector to meet victims of past Indian attacks.

 The observers were rescued and moved to Rawalkot.

The ISPR said that such illegal acts are against international norms, and shows that Indian army wants to target innocent people and even UN peacekeepers.

