Indian LoC forces attack UN vehicle in Pakistan

Indian military forces deployed at the Line of Control targeted a UN vehicle in the Chirikot Sector, the media wing of Pakistan’s military said Friday. There were no casualties.

The ISPR said that there were two UN military observers in the vehicle, which was travelling to the Polas village in the sector to meet victims of past Indian attacks.

The observers were rescued and moved to Rawalkot.

The ISPR said that such illegal acts are against international norms, and shows that Indian army wants to target innocent people and even UN peacekeepers.