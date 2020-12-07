Monday, December 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Indian Army arrests sisters who accidentally crossed into Occupied Kashmir

They are from Pakistani Kashmir's Abbaspur

Posted: Dec 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Indian Army arrests sisters who accidentally crossed into Occupied Kashmir

Photo: AFP

The Indian Army has arrested two sisters who mistakenly crossed the Line of Control into Indian-Occupied Kashmir.

The Pakistani Foreign Office has contacted India to secure their release. They will be returned to Pakistan from the Rawala Kot-Poonch Crossing Point today (Monday) at 11am.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri says Sana Zubair and Laiba Zubair are from Azad Kashmir’s Abbaspur.

They are currently in the custody of the Occupied Kashmir police, he said, adding that the Foreign Office has contacted India for their release.

We hope to see them back in Kashmir soon, he said.

