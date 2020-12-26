India running a propaganda campaign against Pakistan Army: Imran Khan

Your browser does not support the video tag.

India is running a propaganda campaign to defame the Pakistan Army and the opposition is helping them do that, Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

Addressing the media in Chakwal on Saturday, he said that opposition and even some media outlets are disseminating disinformation about the Pakistan Army.

"This is the first time the Pakistan Army has ever been targetted this way. They have attacked the ISI chief and the army chief."

The premier explained that the opposition is saying that the elections were rigged by the army to bring a selected government. "But after claiming this, did they go to the election commission or the court? No."

These are the same people who have robbed the country for the past 30 years and now when their reality has been shown to the world, they want one thing: NRO, he said.

International media outlets such as BBC and New York Times have written and made documentaries on this.

The prime minister said that today, just to hide their robberies, the opposition is sabotaging the country's most powerful institution. The institution that is protecting the country from neighbours as dangerous as India.

"Since it's independence, the Modi government is the most totalitarian, racist and anti-muslim India has ever seen," he pointed out, adding that giving an NRO to those who help India is out of the question.

"Mark my words. Anyone who gives these people NRO will be the biggest traitor of Pakistan," the PM said.

He added that when President Pervez Musharraf gave an NRO to these people, the country's debts increased four times. "These debts kept piling because of the interests on them and now we are stuck with paying them instead of spending on the people.

Chakwal to get school, hospital

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a school and university for the people of Chakwal. "Majority of Pakistan's population comprises youth and if out youngsters are educated, it will be a leapfrog for them."

He announced that not just proper buildings but also skilled teachers will be brought to the city so that the future of the students is secure. Children from poorer backgrounds will be taught there and scholarships will be given to them on a merit basis.

A 500-bed hospital will be established in the city as well.

The premier added that the government is working on a programme under which no one in the city will go to bed hungry.