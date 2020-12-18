Friday, December 18, 2020  | 2 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > News

India planning a surgical strike against Pakistan: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Says Pakistan ready to respond

Posted: Dec 18, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 18, 2020

"I have received news from our intelligence agencies that India is planning a surgical strike against Pakistan," Foreign Affairs Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

In a press conference on Friday, he said that India is trying to begin a new wave of terrorism in the country. "Whatever it is planning, India should beware that Pakistan will give a befitting response."

The minister said that reports by multiple information labs have revealed the conspiracies India is planning against the country. "Pakistan is a peace-loving country but it also knows how to respond to any kind of threats."

All these tactics are being used to divert attention from the pressing issue at the moment: the deteriorating situation of the Indian-Administered Kashmir.

Qureshi said that any step the neighbouring country takes will not just affect Pakistan but the entire region, especially Afghanistan.

The prevailing farmers' protests in India and the government's treatment of its minorities are proof of the barbarian policies of the Modi government, he added.

The minister had flown to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a two-day visit recently. During the visit, he held discussions with the UAE leadership on all areas of mutual interest, including regional and global issues. He exchanged views on trade, investment and the welfare of the Pakistani diaspora.

 
