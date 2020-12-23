Imran Khan has admitted his incompetence: Maryam

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz called Prime Minister Imran Khan incompetent Wednesday in response to his speech, in which he said that he spent the first three months in his office trying to understand the country’s state of affairs.

“Didn’t he used to say before elections that he had a team of 200 people?” Maryam said while addressing a Pakistan Democratic Movement rally in Mardan. “Where is your 200-people team?”

PM Khan, addressing a “performance agreements’ ceremony” Tuesday, had said that he had no time to prepare before assuming his office and he spent the first three months learning how to run the country.

His cabinet is playing the game of “musical chairs”, said Maryam while referring to constant changes in the portfolios of government ministers. She said that his speech was an admission of his “incompetence”.

PM Khan, “after playing with the lives of 220 million people”, has finally admitted that he wasn’t prepared to run the government, Maryam Nawaz said.

Maryam is an important figure in the 11-party opposition alliance of PDM. The alliance wants to topple PM Khan’s government and weaken the establishment’s role in the country’s politics.

Won’t rest until Imran Khan’s government is toppled: Fazl

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, head of the PDM, also addressed the rally in Mardan and said that the opposition parties will not rest until they topple the PTI government.

Referring to the establishment, the PDM head said even they are tired of the government.