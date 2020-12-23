Wednesday, December 23, 2020  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Imran Khan announces health cards for Islamabad police officers

Says police should treat common people as VIPs too

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced health cards and health insurance up to Rs1 million for police officers in Islamabad.

Addressing the media at a police passing out ceremony in the capital on Wednesday, he said that with the cards, police officers will be able to seek medical treatment at any public or private hospital in the country.

"Police officers and government employees will be given houses in the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme as well." The rent they are paying presently will be considered as installments for the new house, the premier said.

Regarding an increment in salaries, he said that the police will have to wait. "Pakistan is under huge debts and until and unless these loans aren't paid, you will have to be patient."

The PM said that the federal government had cut off 60% of its expenditures. We are depending on Pakistanis living abroad to help us now with their remittances, he said.

"Police is an underrated organisation in the country," he said, pointing out that while the army protects the country on the borders, the police does the same inside.

"I want the police to change its mechanisms and become saviours for the layman and treat them as VIPs."

The prime minister critiqued the opposition saying that the money that they are so proud of is actually God's wrath. "We can see how children of these rich politicians are running around trying to save their parents."

The PM concluded that he will overlook the recommendations given by the Islamabad inspector-general and see what can be done about them.

 
