PM Khan inaugurates Pakistan’s newest airline AirSial

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Pakistan's newest private airline, AirSial, in Sialkot today [Wednesday].

According to Special Assistant to the PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, the premier will address supporters later in the day and announce five big packages for residents of Sialkot.

"A budget of approximately Rs17 billion has been approved for the development of a number of projects in the city," he said. These include a better sewerage system, plants for clean drinking water, construction of green parks and traffic reengineering.

"The prime minister will also announce a hospital that will soon be built in Sialkot," Dar added.

AirSial is a project of members of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It was conceived in 2015 after Sialkot’s business community constructed the city’s airport on its own. That makes it the country’s first and only privately owned airport.

Last month, the airline started its fleet with Airbus A320 which landed in Karachi from the US. Following this, AirSial will finally commence operations. The airline’s management hopes to operate its first flight ahead of the new year.

AirSial will start with 16 flights between Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Sialkot and Peshawar before expanding operations. It hopes to go international in two years.