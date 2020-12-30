‘Illegal’ residents of Karachi’s Kidney Hill Park served eviction notices

Residents of the housing society built in Karachi’s Kidney Hill Park have been served eviction notices.

The notices were issued by the authority’s senior director of land anti-encroachment on the orders of Karachi Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi. The move comes a day after the Supreme Court ordered the land to be cleared.

“Clear the land or you will be sent to jail,” A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed told the city’s commissioner on Tuesday.

The park, located near Rangoonwala Hall in Karachi’s Dhoraji Colony, is spread across 62 acres. It was once a recreational site for the residents of the area. The park was commonly known as the Kidney Hill Park because of its shape which is similar to the human organ. Some portions of the park were, however, encroached by land grabbers after 2006 and residential units and dairy farms were set up.

Thirty-four houses were served notices on Wednesday by a team from the Gulshan-e-Iqbal anti-encroachment department.

The notices were pasted to house walls and handed to people inside the houses.

The notice reads that the remaining 7.5 acres of the 62 acres of Kidney Hill Park has to be recovered on the orders of the top court.

Their houses are built on the last 7.5 acres. Residents have 30 days to leave and hand over possession of the land to the KMC.