HOME > News

NAB has till Jan 16 to complete inquiry against Sharjeel

SHC extends his bail in illegal appointments case

Posted: Dec 10, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 10, 2020
NAB has till Jan 16 to complete inquiry against Sharjeel

Photo: File

The Sindh High Court has given NAB till January 16 to complete its inquiry against PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon.

The court was hearing a bail petition filed by Memon on Thursday.

The NAB prosecutor told the court that they are finding evidence against Memon in the illegal appointment case. The court extended Memon’s bail in the case too.

He has been accused of hiring people illegally while serving as the Sindh information minister.

Corruption cases

Memon has been accused of owning more assets than his sources of income. NAB has filed a Rs2.2 billion corruption reference against him.

His wife and mother have been named in the case too.

NAB has also accused him of embezzling the Rs5.7 billion the information ministry paid to advertising agencies for awareness campaigns between 2013 and 2015. He was serving as Sindh’s information minister at the time.

Memon is also named in the Roshan Sindh programme case related to the installation of solar streetlights in different districts of the province. It is one of the 28 cases that fall under the fake accounts case.

Liquor bottles at hospital case

Three bottles of liquor were found in former Sindh information minister Memon’s hospital room, according to former chief justice Saqib Nisar. He was visiting Karachi on September 1, 2018 to hear cases at the Supreme Court registry and his first stop was at Ziauddin Hospital where Memon was admitted.

Soon after his visit, Memon was shifted back to Central Jail, Karachi. 

The chemical examiner of the Sindh government claimed that the bottles contained “honey and olive oil”. The police cast doubt over the findings and filed a charge sheet against Memon, and two prison officials for destroying evidence.

