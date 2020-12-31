Thursday, December 31, 2020  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Illegal allotment: SHC extends Jam Shoro’s bail till Feb 4

He is accused of alloting land illegally in Hyderabad

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Illegal allotment: SHC extends Jam Shoro’s bail till Feb 4

Photo: Jam Khan Shoro/Facebook

Listen
The Sindh High Court extended on Thursday the bail of PPP MPA Jam Khan Shoro and 18 others in an illegal allotment case. The NAB prosecutor said that an inquiry has been launched against the suspects. He asked for more time to file a reference. The court approved NAB's request and extended the suspects' bail till February 4. Shoro has been accused of illegally allotting land in Hyderabad for the construction of CNG stations. Other suspects include Muhammad Bacchal, Asghar Ameen, Muhammad Hussain, Imtiaz Al, Shahnawaz Soomro, Fida Hussain, Abdul Malik, Muhammad Anwar, Zeeshan Qureshi, and Akhar Ali.
FaceBook WhatsApp
jam shoro khan Sindh High Court

The Sindh High Court extended on Thursday the bail of PPP MPA Jam Khan Shoro and 18 others in an illegal allotment case.

The NAB prosecutor said that an inquiry has been launched against the suspects. He asked for more time to file a reference.

The court approved NAB’s request and extended the suspects’ bail till February 4.

Shoro has been accused of illegally allotting land in Hyderabad for the construction of CNG stations.

Other suspects include Muhammad Bacchal, Asghar Ameen, Muhammad Hussain, Imtiaz Al, Shahnawaz Soomro, Fida Hussain, Abdul Malik, Muhammad Anwar, Zeeshan Qureshi, and Akhar Ali.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan's Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan’s Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto's last moments, according to her closest friend
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, according to her closest friend
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
Nawaz Sharif sent me to Israel, claims former JUI leader
Nawaz Sharif sent me to Israel, claims former JUI leader
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.