Illegal allotment: SHC extends Jam Shoro’s bail till Feb 4

The Sindh High Court extended on Thursday the bail of PPP MPA Jam Khan Shoro and 18 others in an illegal allotment case.

The NAB prosecutor said that an inquiry has been launched against the suspects. He asked for more time to file a reference.

The court approved NAB’s request and extended the suspects’ bail till February 4.

Shoro has been accused of illegally allotting land in Hyderabad for the construction of CNG stations.

Other suspects include Muhammad Bacchal, Asghar Ameen, Muhammad Hussain, Imtiaz Al, Shahnawaz Soomro, Fida Hussain, Abdul Malik, Muhammad Anwar, Zeeshan Qureshi, and Akhar Ali.