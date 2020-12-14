If Imran can criticise establishment so can we: PML-N’s Latif

He said this in the SAMAA TV programme Nadeem Malik Live

Your browser does not support the video tag.

PML-N MNA Mian Javed Latif has responded to criticism against opposition's statements against establishment by reminding PTI that Prime Minister Imran Khan had done the same before coming into power.

He said this in the SAMAA TV programme Nadeem Malik Live.

“How is criticism by Imran Khan legitimate but when we do it, we are [labelled] pro-India,” he asked in response to information minister Shibli Faraz, who criticised certain demands of the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement.

Latif said that Imran Khan had accused the establishment [for interfering in politics] in his rallies. He asked what was wrong in the opposition demanding that institutions not interfere in each other’s matters.

Faraz said that the prime minister has offered the opposition a democratic way to have their demands heard, which is to take them up in the Parliament.