IED blast reported near Quetta’s Essa Nagri

A bomb blast was reported near Quetta’s Essa Nagri on Friday afternoon.

The explosion took place near Muslim Town. “A remote control device was used in the blast,” a police officer said.

An FC convoy was the target of the attack, according to the police.

The area has been cordoned off. So far, no casualties or injuries have been reported. Personnel of the Levies and the bomb disposal squad have reached the site.

“Explosive weighing nearly six to seven kilogrammes were planted in the area,” an officer of the squad said.

Investigations into the attack have begun.