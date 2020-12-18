Friday, December 18, 2020  | 2 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

IED blast reported near Quetta’s Essa Nagri

FC convoy targetted

Posted: Dec 18, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
IED blast reported near Quetta’s Essa Nagri

Photo: SAMAA TV

A bomb blast was reported near Quetta’s Essa Nagri on Friday afternoon.

The explosion took place near Muslim Town. “A remote control device was used in the blast,” a police officer said.

An FC convoy was the target of the attack, according to the police.

The area has been cordoned off. So far, no casualties or injuries have been reported. Personnel of the Levies and the bomb disposal squad have reached the site.

“Explosive weighing nearly six to seven kilogrammes were planted in the area,” an officer of the squad said.

Investigations into the attack have begun.

