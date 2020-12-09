Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan

Hyundai is launching two more passenger cars, Elantra and Sonata, in Pakistan soon.

Elantra is in the same class as Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic, and Sonata is a luxury sedan and is in the same category as Toyota Camry and Honda Accord.

Hyundai is already assembling the H100-Porter pick-up truck and SUV Tucson. H100-Porter was previously known as Shehzore. The company is also selling imported vehicles Grand Starex, Ioniq Hybrid and the seven-seater Santa FE.

Hyundai Nishat Motor is a joint venture of Nishat Group, Sojitz Corporation (Japan) and Millat Tractors Ltd. The company has an annual capacity of 15,000 vehicles, which the company can extend if they get impressive demand. It has 14 dealers so far across the country, with six more in the pipeline.

The joint venture was established under the greenfield status with its car assembling plant in Faisalabad. Hyundai is one of the car companies that came to Pakistan after the government announced the Auto Development Policy 2016-21.

The policy will end in June 2021. New entrants in the Pakistani auto market have been trying to launch the maximum number of models before the deadline expires.

Under this policy, the companies launching new cars during this period will get tax incentives for five years. The policy aims to boost the auto industry and encourage competition in the country.

Besides Hyundai, Kia, MG Motors and Changan are also launching new cars before June 2021.

Hyundai faced criticism for increasing the price of its SUV Tucson from Rs5.4 million to Rs5.6 million just a day after its launch in August. An industry official said that the company had received more orders than the number of vehicles made available on an introductory price within a couple of hours.

“The company was not expecting such a high demand in the midst of the pandemic when it launched the Tucson,” the source said.

Tucson’s main competitor is Kia Sportage. Interestingly, Hyundai is the parent company of Kia. The two companies’ international volumes are reported combined to make them among top ten car manufacturers.

Experts believe that both the companies will bring competition to Pakistan’s auto industry dominated by the Japanese auto makers.

“The appetite for good features in cars has changed after the introduction of imported used cars,” said Shakaib Khan, who runs the SK Motors Syndicate. “All the upcoming cars such as Elantra will compete on features which were missing in cars assembled in Pakistan previously.”

Shakaib said that cars such as Elantra, which is a popular brand worldwide, will give tough to competition to mid-range Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic.

On the other end, Sonata will compete with high-end sedans such Honda Accord and Toyota Camry.