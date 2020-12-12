Hubco, DHA to provide clean water by reviving desalination plant

Hubco is going to be working with DHA Karachi to revive its desalination plant.

In a letter to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday, Hubco said it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with DHA over the revival of DHA Cogen Limited, a desalination plant in Phase VIII.

Hubco will generate 84 megawatts of power to supply to K-Electric and provide three million gallons of potable water per day to the Cantonment Board Clifton.

DHA and Hubco plan to revive the desalination plant and generate five MGD of potable water. They plan to use sea water reverse osmosis technology for the project and Hubco already possesses the first right of refusal.

The MoU is to jointly evaluate the commercial and technical viability of revival of DHA Cogen Limited and set up the 5MGD reverse osmosis project, it said.

The plant was set up in early 2008 by DHA and the Singapore-based Sacoden. It was shut down soon after, revived again in 2009 and then stopped operations once again.