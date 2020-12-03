How many assets does Ishaq Dar really have?

It's a lot more than just one house

He may have tried to avoid Stephen Sackur’s questions on BBC’s Hardtalk and claimed he had just a single house, but court documents have revealed a wealth of properties owned by him.

According to these records, he has 13 assets in Pakistan and seven abroad. In Lahore’s Gulberg he owns a house and has seven plots. He is also the owner of six acres in Islamabad, three plots in AlFalah Society and two plots in Parliamentarian’s Enclave.

He also has a plot in the Senate Cooperative Society. He also has six bank accounts on his name.

Dar and his wife Tabassum Ishaq have three land cruisers, two Mercedes and one corolla on their names.

According to NAB records, Dar has two apartments in Dubai and Palm Jumaira, as well as two expensive cars. He also has investments in two companies in Pakistan and three abroad.