Sunday, December 13, 2020  | 26 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

House worker arrested for killing employer in Karachi

Suspect was caught stealing red-handed

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
House worker arrested for killing employer in Karachi

Photo: File

A domestic worker and her husband were arrested for killing their employer in Karachi’s Gulberg Town, the police said on Saturday.

The crime took place at a house in Sector 5 of Federal B Area. The owner, 85-year-old Noor Jehan had employed Arifa as house help.

“On Friday morning, when Noor Jehan woke up, she heard noises in her house,” a police officer said. “She got up to check and caught the maid stealing valuables red-handed.”

When the woman tried calling out for help Arfa strangled her to death.

“Arfa was working at the house for four years and is a resident of Moosa Colony,” the victim’s grandson told the police, adding that the 85-year-old was alone at home that day.

During the crime, the suspect’s husband was waiting for her outside the house, the police added.

The perpetrators have been arrested and are being questioned. Further investigations are underway.

