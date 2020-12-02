Wednesday, December 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > Health

Higher positivity rate at Karachi hospitals during coronavirus’ second wave

Pakistan reports highest death rate in second wave

Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Photo: Online

Karachi’s hospitals have been hard hit by the second wave of the novel coronavirus.

Several hospitals are reporting higher positivity rates compared to the first wave. The case positivity has risen to 8% at some institutions.

In the past 24 hours Pakistan reported 67 deaths, its highest death toll since the second wave of the coronavirus began. Sindh reported 27 deaths and 1,292 new cases, of which 989 were from Karachi.

Coronavirus cases are rising, experts warn. In October, the case positivity in the city was 2%.

Indus Hospital CEO Dr Abdul Bari said cases are increasing day by day. Now 7% to 8% cases are being reported at their hospital, he said, adding that the load is increasing.

Testing has increased but the capacity remains the same, which means results are coming back slower.

The head of the Dow Lab, Dr Saeed Khan, said they get samples from DHOs late. There are more patients, so the report system has slowed down, he said.

He also said the DHO offices often make errors when entering sample data.

Doctors have warned that the second wave of COVID-19 is more dangerous than the first.

Earlier, several Karachi hospitals reported that they were filling up as cases rose.

A number of hospitals in Karachi have stopped admitting coronavirus patients because they have run out space.

These hospitals include Dow University Hospital (OJHA Campus) and Indus Hospital. The Sindh health department maintains a spreadsheet of the available beds at private and public hospitals in the province.

Coronavirus Karachi
 
RELATED STORIES

